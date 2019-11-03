Local Matters

November 3, 2019 - 10:46am

Video: Alexander wins sectional semifinal 8-0

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, alexander, video.
The Alexander Trojan defense shut down Red Jacket in a Class D Section V semifinal at Cal-Mum on Friday for a 8-0 win.

Ethan Heineman led the defense by keeping pressure on Red Jacket's QB and recorded seven tackles and a sack.   Devin Dean had six tackles. Hayden Walton, 5, and Kam Lyons and Ty Woods each had an interception.

Alexander's lone score came on a quarterback sneak in the first quarter. It was the first TD of the year for Dylan Busch.  The Trojans lined up for a point-after-attemp but a Red Jacket offsides moved the ball closer to the endzone so Head Coach Tim Sawyer decided to go for two.  

Ty Woods ran for 120 yards on 22 carries and Busch had 45 yards on five carries. He was 4-13 passing for 65 yards.  Woods had two receptions for 42 yards.

Next week: Alexander faces Notre Dame for the Class D championship.  

