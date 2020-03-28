Local Matters

March 28, 2020 - 6:39pm

Video: Batavia HS Blue Devils 'practicing' social distance softball

posted by Howard B. Owens in softball, sports, Batavia HS, covid-19, coronavirus.

From Coach Jim Fazio: "Players and coaches from the Batavia varsity softball team participated in the Section V Softball Challenge.  Previously high schools from Waterloo and Rush Henrietta came up with the idea of practicing social distancing by still being involved with their teams in a unique way with softball related skills and players' imaginations.  Since Alexander High School and others did a fantastic job with their videos, this challenge took off and we thought it would be a great idea to join in and have some fun while practicing social distancing and playing safe."

