Video: Batavia Muckdogs 2019 preview

The Batavia Muckdogs open their 2019 campaign at home at 7 p.m., Friday, which is the start of a two-game homestand against cross-Thruway rivals Auburn.

In the video, we talk with Tom Lawless, the new Muckdogs manager, and Dalvy Rosario, a top Marlin's prospect who is 19 and is expected to be the Muckdog's starting shortstop this season.

Last year in the Dominican Summer League, Rosario hit .257 with four home runs, 42 RBIs, 42 runs scored, and 26 stolen bases in 46 games.

This will be the 12th season Lawless has worked as a minor league manager since 1994. He's also been a hitting and infield instruct at the minor and major league level and he managed the Houston Astros in 2014 (70-92).

The former big-league ballplayer is best known for his bat flip after hitting a home run in Game 4 of the 1987 World Series (video below)