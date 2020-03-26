Local Matters

March 26, 2020 - 11:21am

Video: Bells ring on Summit for cancer patient who completes treatment

posted by Howard B. Owens in Lipson Cancer Institute, UMMC, news, batavia.

When patients complete treatments at the Lipson Cancer Institute, there is a bell the patient rings inside the institute. But with social distancing restrictions, there are few people around to hear it. This morning, when Jody Breslin, who is also radiologic technology at UMMC, completed her treatments, staff lined Summit Street to ring handbells to celebrate the end of her treatment.

