VIDEO: BHS music graduates serenaded with 'Pomp and Circumstance'

Music class students, current and former, came together yesterday afternoon under direction of teacher Jane Haggett to honor their fellow music students who are graduating this year.

The musicians visited students at their home or work and played "Pomp and Circumstance" for them.

This video is of Erick Chugg receiving the surprise visit at McDonald's, where he works.

Also honored: Lydia Geiger, Maggie Andersen, Macayla Burke, Gloria Adams, Sarah Adams, Maddie Taggart, and Derrick Fedus.

Not available for a visit: Garrick Havens, Courtnee Yasses, and Charissa Waldmiller.