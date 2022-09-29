Video: Business Spotlight: Game of Throws

Video Sponsor

About a year and a half ago, Game of Throws opened in the Harvester Center on Harvester Avenue, Batavia, and to celebrate, owners Eric and Sarah Jones hosted the Chamber of Commerce for a Business After Hours.

The event was more than a month ago and The Batavian was there to make a video, but there were technical difficulties with the interview. Then it took some weeks to arrange schedules to reshoot the interview. Finally, here's the video.

