August 8, 2020 - 7:13pm
Video: Camper Cup at the YMCA Summer Camp
posted by Howard B. Owens in YMCA, summer camp, batavia, video.
In the age of coronavirus, the YMCA has been carrying on with socially distanced summer camps. Kids are taught to use their "alligator arms" to ensure they're keeping their distance from other kids and there's ample sanitizer on hand.
This week, the kids competed in their Camper Cup, an Olympic-style event that culminated in a color run at the Notre Dame HS football field.