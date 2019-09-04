September 4, 2019 - 2:31pm
Video: Connect Day at BMS
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Middle School, batavia, schools, education, video.
It's a big step moving from fourth grade to fifth grade when Batavia students enter middle school and find they must now manage getting themselves to multiple classrooms and taking care of their books and belongings in a locker.
To help with the transition, Batavia Middle School hosts Connect Day on the day before classes officially begin, when teachers and eighth-graders help the new kids learn about their new school.