August 3, 2019 - 5:50pm

VIdeo: Dedication of sixth Camp Hard Hat project in Genesee County Park

posted by Howard B. Owens in Camp Hard Hat, Genesee County Park, Bethany, video.
A new pier into one of the ponds at Genesee County Park, suitable for relaxing and taking in nature and wildlife, was dedicated Friday by the leaders of Camp Hard Hat and the students to participate along with their supporters and family members. This is the sixth project completed in the park by Camp Hard Hat students over the past six summers.

Upcoming

