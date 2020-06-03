VIDEO: Distribution of free milk in Pavilion

Video Sponsor

On Monday, Craigs Creamery/Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion hosted a milk giveaway. Every car the showed up got at least a gallon of milk for free with a total of 2,000 gallons available. The distribution was in conjunction with Natural Upcycling, Dairy Farmers of America, and the Livingston County Farm Bureau and took place on World Milk Day.

The milk was processed by Pittsford Farm Dairy. When Billie and I lived in Pittsford, that was the only place we ever bought milk. It's the best. Below is a video about the dairy I produced in 2008 as a project for a video production class I was in at the time.