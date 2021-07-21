Video: Dr. Harry McCrea brings musical interludes to staff at UMMC

Video Sponsor

For most of the day, Dr. Harry McCrea is a cardiologist, but on some days, during his breaks, he's UMMC's troubadour, singing and playing his guitar outside the hospital's main entrance.

Last year, during COVID-19, for a little stress release, he started bringing his guitar to work with the intention of sitting outside when weather permitted just so he could relax and practice.

Soon, he started drawing an audience. Other members of the UMMC staff found his music enhanced their own breaks.