April 5, 2020 - 5:30pm

VIDEO: During briefing, Cuomo was asked to address WNYers concerned about moving ventilators downstate

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, Andrew Cuomo.
During today's briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked a question by a reporter about his executive order and what he has to say to residents of WNYer who might be concerned about this order.  Here's his answer.

NOTE: I didn't start a screen capture video of the governor's answer until about a minute into it and my audio wasn't very good. Thank you to the governor's press office for providing the full audio to the question and answer. So, the video starts out with a static screen but at least it's the complete question, follow up question, and answers.

