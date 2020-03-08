Video: Elba Lady Lancers win fourth consecutive Section V title

Video Sponsor

The Elba Lady Lancers added to the legend that is Elba basketball Friday night, winning a fourth-straight Section V title, beating Andover 48-40.

Leah Bezon and Taylor Augello both had double-doubles, with 17 and 15 points, respectively, and 11 and 15 rebounds apiece. Bezon also had four assists.

Brynn Walczak, the tournament MVP for Class D1, scored nine points and had five rebounds.

For Andover, Emily Wahl and Kelsie Niedemaier scored 12 points each.

Walczak, Bezon, and Maddie Muehlig are all juniors and have been on varsity for all four titles. Augello is also a junior and in her third year on varsity. The only senior on the team is Lauryn Engle, third-year varsity.

Elba and Pavilion, Class D2 champions, will meet at Mount Morris at 6 p.m., Tuesday to decide which team advances to the Class D state tournament.