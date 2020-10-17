Video: Ellicott Place construction lauded as key part of DRI effort

Video Sponsor

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was on hand Friday for an event commemorating the commencement of construction of another Downtown Revitalization Project, Ellicott Place.

Ellicott Place is converting the building the is currently home for Sav-A-Lot and expanding it with retail and apartments. The V.J. Gautieri Construction Company is investing more than $1.5 million in the project with a portion of the city's $10 million state grant, the DRI award, covering the rest of the $3 million project.