Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 17, 2020 - 9:45pm

Video: Ellicott Place construction lauded as key part of DRI effort

posted by Howard B. Owens in ellicott place, downtown, dri, batavia, video.
Video Sponsor

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was on hand Friday for an event commemorating the commencement of construction of another Downtown Revitalization Project, Ellicott Place.

Ellicott Place is converting the building the is currently home for Sav-A-Lot and expanding it with retail and apartments.  The V.J. Gautieri Construction Company is investing more than $1.5 million in the project with a portion of the city's $10 million state grant, the DRI award, covering the rest of the $3 million project.

Calendar

October 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button