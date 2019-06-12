Local Matters

June 12, 2019 - 5:56pm

Video: Farmers and farm workers rally in Albany in opposition to farm labor bill

posted by Howard B. Owens in agriculture, farm workers, farm labor bill, video.
This morning a group of farmers and farm workers gathered in the parking lot of Farm Credit East before heading to Albany to participate in a rally against a proposed bill that would give farm workers the right to join unions and restrict their working hours to eight hours a day and 40 hours a week.

