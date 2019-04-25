Video: Fourth graders at JK pitch business plan ideas

Video Sponsor

Fourth-grade students at John Kennedy School this year were given a straight forward message, "If there's not the business in Batavia that you want, make it." So they researched how to write business plans, came up with ideas for the businesses they would like to see locally, and then, today, pitched those business ideas to a group of community leaders.

The people who listened to the ideas had "Cook's Cash" (named after JK principal Amanda Cook) to invest in their favorite business concepts. The winner will be announced at an upcoming BEA breakfast.