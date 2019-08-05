Video: Genesee County's biggest classic car event, the Hardcore Happening in Le Roy

Video Sponsor

Over the past 14 years, Jesse and Jolene Coots have thrown a party at their home on Linwood Road that has steadily grown into what is the largest classic car and hot rod event in Genesee County but outside of the gearheads who enjoy it, only a few other people in the county, apparently, have known about it.

More than 2,000 people attend now and until The Batavian showed up Saturday -- to a warm welcome from Jesse and Jolene -- no news outlet in the region had ever covered the Hardcore Happening.