August 4, 2020 - 1:32pm
Video: Golfer at Stafford Country Club celebrates his first hole-in-one
posted by Howard B. Owens in golf, sports, Stafford Country Club.
Dr. Matthew Prindle, of Geneva, shot his first-ever hole-in-one while playing at the Stafford Country Club on Saturday with his father-in-law Bill Hayes, of Batavia, and Dan Prong and Sam Frank.
Hayes, who submitted the video, said it's a tradition for them is to play at the Ricky Palermo Tournament at Terry Hills in the morning and then take in 18 more holes at Stafford.
Prindle hit a pitching widge on the 120-yard, Par 3, fourth hole.