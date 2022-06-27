Video: Interview with Steven Holden, candidate for Congress

Video Sponsor

This is an interview with Steven Holden, a candidate to represent Genesee County in Congress as part of the new NY-24 district.

A resident of the Southern Tier, Holden was born and raised on a dairy farm in Oklahoma, spent 20 years in the military as a finance officer, and is an entrepreneur.

In the interview, we discuss the roots of his political involvement and his political philosophy and delve into topics such as abortion, gun ownership, and foreign affairs (primarily Ukraine and China).

The Batavian will interview other candidates in the next few months if they make themselves available for at-length, in-person discussions of politics and issues.

New York's party-primary elections are tomorrow with the general election in November.

The Batavian interviewed Holden at the end of May but a busy community coverage schedule kept us from editing the video until today.