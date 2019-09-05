Local Matters

September 5, 2019 - 5:29pm

Video: Islands Hawaiian Grill opens in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, restaurants, downtown, business.
Kourtney and Cait Kunichika have opened Islands Hawaiian Grill on Main Street in Batavia (former location of Larry's Steakhouse).

Kourtney, from California, moved to Western New York to play hockey at RIT and eventually became a professional hockey player in Buffalo.

While living in Batavia, she started working at local restaurants and found she really loved food and hospitality, so the restaurant is inspired by both her passion for her Hawaiian culture -- especially since there are no Hawaiian restaurants in Western New York -- and her passion for the restaurant business.

