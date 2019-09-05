Video: J.D. Orr talks about his unique base running style following Muckdogs' playoff win

Video Sponsor

Muckdogs fans have taken notice of outfielder J.D. Orr's unique base-running style. Once Orr reaches base -- and he reaches base a lot, leading the NYPL with a .469 on-base percentage, Orr likes to hop back and forth, trying to time a hop just right to give him an extra step in a potential stolen base attempt.

The technique, which he said he learned from his college coach, has proven successful. Orr's 29 stolen bases is second in the league and he often gets free bases -- making a dash from first to third -- on wild pitches and passed balls when his movement gets inside the heads of the opposing battery.

Orr was a 10th-round draft pick by the Miami Marlins this year from Mount Vernon, Ohio.

In the video, Orr discusses his technique.

