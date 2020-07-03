VIDEO: Keeping it safe with fireworks for the 4th of July

According to the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services "Sparking Devices" are considered, “ground based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke.”

Napolitano also stated, “These sparkling devices can only be bought and sold from June 1st to July 5th and from December 26th to January 1st in any given year.” Furthermore, the law states that “Sales of sparkling devices by certified temporary stands or tents can only occur from June 20th to July 5th and December 26th to January 1st in any given year.”

According to Napolitano, allowable sparkling devices under the law are sparkling fountains, sparklers on wooden sticks (not metal sticks), smoking devices, snakes confetti-filled party poppers and paper-wrapped snappers. Non-allowable and illegal devices include firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles and any other aerial devices.

As a result of COVID-19 canceling many public fireworks displays, Chief Napolitano recommends the following alternatives to celebrate the 4th of July Holiday without fireworks. Furthermore, these alternatives are pet and children friendly.

Use glow sticks, they glow in the dark and are a safe alternative to a sparkler.

Use noisemakers. They can be found at a local party supply store.

Red, white, and blue silly string.

Outdoor movie night. Set up a television or screen and projector.

Make patriotic crafts with the family.

Lastly, Napolitano states,” It is important to take the necessary fire safety precautionary steps when using

these devices. Last year there were a report 18,500 fireworks-related injuries in the United States each year.”

If any resident has questions regarding what is allowable or would like information regarding safety precautions, they can call the City of Batavia Fire Headquarters at 585-345-6375.