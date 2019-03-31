Local Matters

March 31, 2019 - 12:47am

Video: Maple Weekend

posted by Howard B. Owens in maple weekend, maple, Randall Maple, Darien, agriculture.

 

Maple weekend concludes today. The annual event is a chance for area residents to visit a local maple farm, learn about maple production and the tools and techniques for producing maple and sample some of the items made locally with maple.

Saturday we visited with Eric Randall, owner of Randall Maple, founder of Maple Weekend, which is now a national event, and past president of the North American Maple Syrup Council.

Locations to visit in Genesee County:

Randall's Maple Products
10307 Smithley Road
Alexander, NY 14005 

Junior's Maple Products
9280 Alexander Road (Rte. 98 S.)
Batavia, NY 14020 

Sweet Dream Maple Farm
1116 Reynolds Road
Corfu, NY 14036 

