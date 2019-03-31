Video: Maple Weekend

Video Sponsor

Maple weekend concludes today. The annual event is a chance for area residents to visit a local maple farm, learn about maple production and the tools and techniques for producing maple and sample some of the items made locally with maple.

Saturday we visited with Eric Randall, owner of Randall Maple, founder of Maple Weekend, which is now a national event, and past president of the North American Maple Syrup Council.

Locations to visit in Genesee County:

Randall's Maple Products

10307 Smithley Road

Alexander, NY 14005

Junior's Maple Products

9280 Alexander Road (Rte. 98 S.)

Batavia, NY 14020

Sweet Dream Maple Farm

1116 Reynolds Road

Corfu, NY 14036