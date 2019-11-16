Video: Notre Dame falls to defending state champions in Far West Regional

Video Sponsor

The Fighting Irish dominated Section V Class D all season but when it came time to meet the Section XI champs, and defending state champions, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Notre Dame found themselves facing a tough opponent.

While Notre Dame was able to pick up yards on offense -- 328 total yards -- scoring points proved difficult while the Wolfpack had little difficulty crossing into the end zone.

The final score was 47-14.

The Irish were without Head Coach Joe Zambito, who was ejected during the Class D sectional last week because of a personal foul by one of his personnel on the sideline. By rule, he had to sit out the next game.

Sophomore Colin McCulley took most of the snaps from center and put on an impressive performance, going 15-26 passing for 176 yards.

Jed Reese rushed for 84 yards on 17 carries. Gabe Macdonald scored a TD on 10 rushes for 21 hards and had four receptions for 33 yards. Mark Sanders had two receptions for 77 yards and a TD.

The Wolfpack had 332 total yards on offense.

Macdonald had 10 tackles, Anthony Zambito, eight, Sanders, seven, Cody Henry, six, and Reese, five.