Video: Open house and introduction of the Agri-Culture Center in Batavia

Video Sponsor

On Thursday, the Genesee County Ag Society and Empire Tractor hosted an open house to introduce the community to the planned Agri-Culture Center on East Main Street Road, Batavia.

It's the former location -- many years ago -- of CountryMax and next to the Genesee County Fairgrounds.

Tim Call, president of Empire Tractor, said the center is a long-time dream of his father, Robert Call, who will be contributing museum-piece farm equipment and a collection of farm-related toys for the museum portion of the center. But the center will be more than just a museum. It will also provide educational space for students of agriculture as well as conference space.