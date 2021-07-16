Local Matters

July 16, 2021 - 12:12am

Video: Open house and introduction of the Agri-Culture Center in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in Agri-Culture Center, Genesee County Ag Society, batavia, video, agriculture, news.
On Thursday, the Genesee County Ag Society and Empire Tractor hosted an open house to introduce the community to the planned Agri-Culture Center on East Main Street Road, Batavia.

It's the former location -- many years ago -- of CountryMax and next to the Genesee County Fairgrounds.

Tim Call, president of Empire Tractor, said the center is a long-time dream of his father, Robert Call, who will be contributing museum-piece farm equipment and a collection of farm-related toys for the museum portion of the center. But the center will be more than just a museum. It will also provide educational space for students of agriculture as well as conference space.

