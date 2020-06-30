Local Matters

June 30, 2020 - 3:38pm

Video: Pavilion HS Class of 2020: 'When Life Gives You Lemons Eat Them'

posted by Howard B. Owens in Pavilion, pavilion hs, news, schools, education, covid-19, coronavirus.
At the end of the school year of pandemic, Pavilion High School graduated 29 seniors at the Silver Lake Drive-in Perry on Sunday.

Owen Kane Sidhu was the Salutatorian and Brett Lubberts was the Valedictorian. The commencement address was delivered by Superintendent Kenneth Ellison, who will retire in the fall.

Country music artist Brew Baldridge sang "Senior Year" and "Middle of Nowhere Kids."

