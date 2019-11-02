Video: Ribbon cutting for new truck service center next to the Thruway in Batavia

Video Sponsor

Fleet Maintence Inc., of West Seneca, is nearly ready to open a new 16-bay, 45,000-square-foot semi-truck and RV service center adjacent to the Thruway, just off of State Street.

It will employ 30 people, so yesterday the Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new location for the growing company.

Company president Deborah Gawron said the service center will be the first such facility next to the Thruway anywhere in New York.

Unique to the facility is a classroom and service bay where students in BOCES can learn about diesel mechanics.

The company invested more than $4.35 million to build the facility, which will also carry $2 million in parts for sale to others who repair trucks and RVs.

Fleet Maintenance received $437,652 in sales tax, mortgage tax, and property tax exemptions to help attract the company to Batavia.