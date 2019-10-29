October 29, 2019 - 2:38pm
Video: St. Joe's student wins poster contest, rides to school in fire truck
posted by Howard B. Owens in news, batavia, City Fire, fire safety, video.
Harper Ferris, a third-grader at St. Joseph School, got to ride to school in a City of Batavia fire truck because she was one of the winners in the City Fire Department's annual Fire Prevention Poster Coloring Contest.
Over the next week, two more poster contest winners will get to ride to school in a fire truck.