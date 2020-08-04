Local Matters

August 4, 2020 - 3:16pm

Video: UMMC part of rooftop honey bee program at Rochester Regional Health

posted by Howard B. Owens in UMMC, Rochester Regional Health, honey bees, video, batavia.
Last year, Unity Hospital in Rochester became the first hospital in Upstate New York to launch a rooftop honeybee program. This summer that program expanded with honeybee hives now on the roofs of Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Batavia's United Memorial Medical Center, as well.

This program supports Rochester Regional Health’s sustainability mission to strengthen and support our local environment. The bees produce honey and is bottled and available to employees, patients, and visitors for purchase. There are about two million bees total between all video hospital roofs.

Video supplied by Rochester Regional Health; edited by The Batavian.

