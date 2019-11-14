Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 14, 2019 - 1:20pm

Video: Veterans Day baby born at UMMC

posted by Howard B. Owens in veterans, Veterans Day, batavia, UMMC, video.
Video Sponsor

At 9:27 p.m. on Veterans Day, Franklin Morales-Monterroso and Taylor Henry, who met while serving in the U.S. Navy, welcomed their first child into the world, Julian Michael Morales,  at 8 pounds and 28 1/2 inches.

Julian is a Veterans Day baby, born at UMMC, to parents who are veterans and several family members who are veterans, including his grandmother, Tammy Henry, who gave birth to Taylor while serving in the Air Force.

Calendar

November 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button