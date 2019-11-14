Video: Veterans Day baby born at UMMC

Video Sponsor

At 9:27 p.m. on Veterans Day, Franklin Morales-Monterroso and Taylor Henry, who met while serving in the U.S. Navy, welcomed their first child into the world, Julian Michael Morales, at 8 pounds and 28 1/2 inches.

Julian is a Veterans Day baby, born at UMMC, to parents who are veterans and several family members who are veterans, including his grandmother, Tammy Henry, who gave birth to Taylor while serving in the Air Force.