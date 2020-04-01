Video: We start National Poetry Month with Emily Dickinson

Video Sponsor

April is National Poetry Month and, so, as we shelter in place, The Batavian will strive to bring a little light into your life with poetry.

We intend to post a video of a poetry reading every day throughout April. Mostly, the poems will be read by community members. We turned to Harvest 56 Theater and the Batavia Players for poetry readings, and have several videos in the queue already but we invite you to make a video of you reading one of your favorite poems, as well. Email your video to [email protected]

We will also supplement these posts with some of my favorite videos related to poetry on YouTube.

Tomorrow night at 8 p.m., The Batavian is hosting a live poetry reading featuring three Western New York poets, Scott W. Williams, Maria Sebastian, and Christopher M. Waide. Here's a link to the YouTube live stream so you can set a reminder for yourself to watch.

Our first poem of the series is 'Hope is the thing with feathers' by Emily Dickinson, read by Malloryann Flanagan, a member of Batavia Players.

Below is a video essay about one of Emily Dickinson's poems that I highly recommend.