April 15, 2019 - 7:20am
Video: Works by local model sailing ship builder on display at GO ART!
On display now at GO ART! is an exhibit of model sailing ships built by Batavia resident Joe Vernon. Many of the ships were built from scratch, with no model kit. They are all based on historic sailing ships, many from the era of the War of 1812.
There will be an artist reception Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia.
April 15, 2019 - 11:26am#1
Mr. Vernon, your skills are amazing. Your boats are a delight to see. Thank you so much.
Recent comments