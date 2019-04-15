Video: Works by local model sailing ship builder on display at GO ART!

Video Sponsor

On display now at GO ART! is an exhibit of model sailing ships built by Batavia resident Joe Vernon. Many of the ships were built from scratch, with no model kit. They are all based on historic sailing ships, many from the era of the War of 1812.

There will be an artist reception Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia.