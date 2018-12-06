Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 6, 2018 - 3:33pm

Warning issued for snow squalls passing through the area

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news, notify.

Snow squalls are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

This could create areas of low visibility, and potential whiteout conditions, at times with brief periods of localized heavy snow and slick, snow-covered roads.

A cold front is crossing the region this afternoon, into early evening, resulting in lake effect snow from both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario that will move inland. This will affect the evening commute, particularly between about 4 to 6 p.m.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button