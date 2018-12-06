Warning issued for snow squalls passing through the area

Snow squalls are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

This could create areas of low visibility, and potential whiteout conditions, at times with brief periods of localized heavy snow and slick, snow-covered roads.

A cold front is crossing the region this afternoon, into early evening, resulting in lake effect snow from both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario that will move inland. This will affect the evening commute, particularly between about 4 to 6 p.m.