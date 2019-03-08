Local Matters

March 8, 2019 - 6:13pm

Water main break reported on North Street, Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, Le Roy, infrastructure.

A water main break, reportedly with significant flooding, is reported on North Street, in Le Roy.

A cellar pump detail is needed for 37 North St.

Le Roy Fire dispatched the chief has requested all available manpower.

Monroe County Water Authority notified.

UPDATE 6:22 p.m.: Pavilion requested to fill in at Le Roy's fire hall.

UPDATE 6:24 p.m.: A Monroe County Water crew is 30 minutes from the scene and is estimating a four- to six-hour repair window.

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.: Water flow alarms have been triggered at two businesses in the area.

Upcoming



