July 13, 2020 - 7:39am

Water main break reported on River Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, infrastructure.

Press release:

The City Water Department is on location of a water main break in front of 108 River. The water will be shut off on River Street from Pearl to South Main. Thee surrounding area may experience low pressure or rusty water, please do not attempt to do laundry at this time.

Traffic will be limited so please avoid the area if possible.

We appreciate your understanding while repairs are being made, the city will make every attempt to have water restored as soon as possible.

 

