Toxic smoke is reportedly blowing over the Thruway from a fire in Amherst.

The westbound Thruway is closed.

Emergency responders can use the Thruway to respond to a commercial building fire in Amherst.

Pembroke, Indian Falls, Darien, Corfu, are on stand by for the fire.

UPDATE 6:54 p.m.: First responders are informed the Thruway is backed up with traffic.