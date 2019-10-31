Wind warning issued for tonight

Strong winds are expected to start tonight at 8 p.m. and a high wind warning and hazardous weather outlook statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Genesee County and most of Western New York.

Winds of 40 mph with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are forecast.

The warning is effect until 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Damaging winds could bring down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The weather service urges people to avoid being outside and around trees and branches. The statement urges residents to remain in the lower levels of homes and to avoid windows.