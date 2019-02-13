Winter storm passing through Genesee County

There is a winter weather advisory in effect until 1 a.m. and weather radar indicates a winter storm is going to continue to pass right over Genesee Count for a while yet.

Lake effect snow of 1 to 3 inches is expected.

I just drove from Bergen to Batavia on Route 33, rarely going faster than 15 mph, often in zero-visibility circumstances. Roads are covered in snow and snow drifts are developing on some roadways.

There have been a number of minor accidents reported this evening.