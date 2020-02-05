Local Matters

February 5, 2020 - 3:43pm

Winter weather expected to pass through area tonight through Friday

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 o'clock tonight until 1 p.m. Thursday, with a winter storm watch in effect from Thursday evening through late Friday night.

The advisory calls for mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of two to four inches and ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

For the winter storm watch, heavy snow is possible with as much as six inches falling on parts of Genesee County.

Travel could be difficult and perhaps hazardous at times.

Graphic: Accuweather.

Upcoming

