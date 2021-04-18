Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 18, 2021 - 2:29pm

Woman reportedly armed with Taser after crashing car in rolling domestic on Thruway

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, thruway.

Emergency responders have been dispatched to the eastbound lane of the Thruway near mile marker 393.

A male reportedly suffered minor injuries after the female driver crashed the car. She has exited the vehicle and is in "the weeds" and on her phone and armed with a Taser, according to dispatchers. 

Law enforcement has arrived on the scene.

Town of Batavia fire dispatched. Mercy EMS also dispatched.

UPDATE 2:29 p.m.: The female says the male has the Taser. It is in the glovebox, she said.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.: Town assignment back in service.

Comments

Calendar

April 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button