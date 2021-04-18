Woman reportedly armed with Taser after crashing car in rolling domestic on Thruway

Emergency responders have been dispatched to the eastbound lane of the Thruway near mile marker 393.

A male reportedly suffered minor injuries after the female driver crashed the car. She has exited the vehicle and is in "the weeds" and on her phone and armed with a Taser, according to dispatchers.

Law enforcement has arrived on the scene.

Town of Batavia fire dispatched. Mercy EMS also dispatched.

UPDATE 2:29 p.m.: The female says the male has the Taser. It is in the glovebox, she said.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.: Town assignment back in service.