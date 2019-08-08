YMCA installs $90K in new cardio equipment

Today the YMCA in Batavia is getting about $90,000 in new cardio equipment, part of a six-year replacement cycle (with half of the cardio equipment getting replaced every three years).

Delivered today were new Expresso bikes (digital training programs on video screens), recumbent bikes (ideal for seniors and people recovering from injuries), ellipticals, and arch trainers (options for multiple training motions on one machine), as well as new bikes for the spinning class.

Jeff Townsend, executive director, said the new spinning class bikes are state-of-the-art and few facilities have these. They replace 12-year-old bikes.

"Our cycle club and group that will be coming indoors soon is the one that will be pretty excited to get back into indoor cycling with these new bikes," Townsend said.

The only cardio equipment not replaced today were the treadmills and rowers, which were replaced three years ago.