One injury is reported on a rollover accident in the area of 4016 Pearl Street Road, Batavia.

Two vehicles are involved.

The person injured is reportedly out of the vehicle.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

The accident is in the area of Treadeasy Avenue.

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.: One vehicle is leaking gas the other is leaking multiple fluids.

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.: Road is reopened. Town assignment back in service.