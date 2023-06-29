Air quality advisory remains in effect for Genesee County

It was another grey, smoky day in Genesee County on Thursday, including along Route 20 in Bethany, as weather patterns again pushed smoke from wildfires in Canada into New York.

An air quality advisory is in place and is expected to remain in effect until midnight on Friday.

The projected air quality index could reach 151 for fine particulates.

The National Weather Service states, "The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease."

Photo by Nick Serrata.