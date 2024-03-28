Albion PD working lead that missing man with ties to Batavia has driven to Massachusetts

65t6

The Albion Police Department is tracking leads regarding a missing 21-year-old man with ties to Batavia. They believe he may be in the town of Dennis in Massachusetts.

Cooper Karas, a resident of Greece, hasn't been seen by family members since Monday.

Officer Christopher J. Glogowski, Albion PD, said on Thursday that Karas's silver VW Jetta was observed by a plate reader near Clifton Springs, heading eastbound on I-90.

He previously held a job in Dennis.

"A previous employer stated that he was seen at his business in the Town of Dennis, Mass., around 9:30 a.m. today," Glogowski said. "Local law enforcement in the town of Dennis has been notified and is attempting to locate Cooper as well."

Cooper Karas was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a black NF jacket.

At 7:30 p.m. on Monday, he drove his 2013 silver VW Jetta to his grandmother's house in Albion and left his dog in the fenced yard (the dog is fine) and left.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He attended Batavia High School for a time a few years ago and has family in Batavia.

"As of right now, there have not been any new leads, but we are staying in contact with law enforcement in that general area," Glogowski said.