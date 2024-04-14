Alexander resident wins Wings Over Batavia VIP tickets from The Batavian at the Home Show

Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian, and Sandra Wolfley, winner of the Wings Over Batavia prize drawing, at the Genesee County Home Show.

Photo by Lisa Ace.

Alexander resident Sandra Wolfley won The Batavian's prize drawing Sunday at the Genesee County Home Show, which was on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena in Batavia.

Wolfley won a pair of VIP Pilot's Lounge Tickets for the Wings Over Batavia Air Show, set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Genesee County Airport.

There were more than 160 people in the contest, which required home show attendees to fill out an entry form and stamp it with The Batavian's logo.

The tickets were generously donated by Wings Over Batavia organizers.