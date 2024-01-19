Amesbury dominates in Byron-Bergen win

Janessa Amesbury's 25 points lifted Byron-Bergen over Wheatland-Chili in Girls Basketball on Thursday, 34-30.

In boys basketball on Thursday,

Batavia beat Honeoye Falls-Lima 55-50. Carter Mullen scored 24 points and Justin Smith scored 14.

Le Roy beat York 78-73. Merritt Holly, for the fourth time this season, topped 40 points in a game, scoring 41. He had 14 rebounds. Jean Agosto scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds. Jake Higgins scored nine points and had nine rebounds. The game went into two overtimes. The Knights are 11-2 and on a seven-game win streak.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro