Anastasia, The Musical, on stage Friday and Saturday nights at Notre Dame

Notre Dame High School opens its staging of the musical Anastasia tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

A second show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Director Kate Edwards said of the show:

Anastasia the Musical is based on the animated film Anastasia, which is also based on the real-life story of the Romanov family. It takes place during the Russian Revolution when the Bolsheviks took over Russia and killed the Czar and his entire family. The rumor was always that young Anastasia, the youngest of all the children, actually lived. The musical is based on the animated film of the same name. The plot is that Anastasia did live, but her memory has been wiped. She now knows herself to be Anya, and she’s searching to find where she belongs. She looks for help from two Russian revolutionaries, who are also good-hearted con men. They are looking for a young girl who can pretend to be Anastasia because they want the reward money. They also need to escape Russia because the communists are taking over. Through a series of escapades and traveling from Russia to Paris, they discover that Anya is actually the real Anastasia. Meanwhile, the Bolsheviks are looking for Anya because if she really is alive, they want to kill her.\ To see what happens next, you’ll have to come see the show!!

The cast:

Anya/Anastasia - Maia Zerillo

Dmitry - Rhys Tanner

Vlad Popov - Liam Berger

Gleb - Aiden Boehly

Countess Lily - Mia Yonkin

The Dowager Empress - Bri Johns

Tsarina Alexandra - Gracie Phillips

Tsar Nicholas II/Count Leopold - Joe Trewer

Gorlinsky and others - Billy Zerillo

Young Anastaia - Mia Yonkin

Policeman - Brodie Schie

Ensemble - Emma Elliot, Aubrey Plath, Sophia Plath, Hailee Adams, Korina Hodges, Claira Keppler

Tickets are $10 at the door.

The musical is also directed by Josh Pacino, with choreography by Jasmine Wessel and Lisa Antinore.

NOTE: Due to photographer error, we have no photos from the rehearsal this week. Our apologies.