Antinore leads Notre Dame to win with pitching and hitting

Jay Antinore went the distance, seven innings, for Notre Dame against Byron-Bergen on Wednesday to help his team to a 7-2 victory.

Antoniore gave up five hits and one earned run, fanning two hitters.

He also had the only multi-hit game for the Irish, going 2-4, scoring three runs and driving in one.

Jaden Sherwood was 1-2 with two walks, scoring once and driving in a run. Charles Cummings was 1-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

For the Bees, Kinkleer (not listed on the team's roster, so no first name available) went 2-3 and drove in a run.

Photos by Pete Welker.