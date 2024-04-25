 Skip to main content

Antinore leads Notre Dame to win with pitching and hitting

By Howard B. Owens
notre dame baseball

Jay Antinore went the distance, seven innings, for Notre Dame against Byron-Bergen on Wednesday to help his team to a 7-2 victory.

Antoniore gave up five hits and one earned run, fanning two hitters.

He also had the only multi-hit game for the Irish, going 2-4, scoring three runs and driving in one.

Jaden Sherwood was 1-2 with two walks, scoring once and driving in a run. Charles Cummings was 1-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

For the Bees, Kinkleer (not listed on the team's roster, so no first name available) went 2-3 and drove in a run.

Photos by Pete Welker.

notre dame baseball
notre dame baseball
notre dame baseball
notre dame baseball
notre dame baseball
notre dame baseball

Authentically Local