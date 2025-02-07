At The Sim in City Centre, dedicated golfers can tee it up all winter long

Hey, golfers, snow and cold got you down? Tyler Crawford is ready and waiting to help you drive away those winter blues.

At the beginning of 2025, he opened The Sim, a shop in Batavia's City Centre where golfers can keep their game sharp even on the coldest of days.

He's providing a golf simulator for foursomes or practice rounds throughout the winter months and after dark in the summer.

"It's playing golf indoors," Crawford said. "You're hitting everything from a driver to a putter. Alot of these indoor facilities, you don't putt or you chip instead of using your putter. I think that's something that's nice and unique. Here, you use your putter. The main reason I wanted to do it was just to play golf indoors in the winter. I got into golf pretty heavily these last few years, maybe a league or two, and I can't afford to travel to play golf all winter long. Really, who can? So I figured I'm not the only one. It's been going good."

The Sim is open by appointment, Crawford said. You can call or text him at 585-356-9358 to book a tee time. He will take tee times as early as 6 a.m. and he's had golfers playing a round as late as 11 p.m., he said.

He said he expects to be open during the summer, either for the golfers who didn't get in enough holes during daylight or for parties and company events.

Currently, he sells memberships. A membership isn't required but membership does have its advantage, such as $10 off a round ($50 an hour for non-members, $40 for members). Non-members must book at least 24 hours ahead.

"As a member, you get to leave your bag in our members' bag room," Crawford said. "You don't have to lug the clubs in and out or leave them in the garage or in the car. And we're going to host a little Club Championship at the end of the year."

As for liquor, he's applied for a license for BYOB. For food, Everybody Eats is just a few doors down from Crawford's shop.

Crawford said he thinks the mall, with the renovation and growth plans in progress, and the current mix of property owners, is a good spot for his business.

"There's a lot going on in here, and I think there's more to come that we'll see here in the future," Crawford said. "I think food and drink will be readily available right outside the doors. And I definitely plan on marketing and planning to work with everyone who's in here serving food."