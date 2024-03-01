Barn destroyed in early morning fire in Alexander

A hay fire was reported inside a barn at 10216 Alexander Road, Alexander, at 1:18 a.m. on Friday, and the barn was quickly fully involved.

Alexander Fire responded along with Elba, Town of Batavia, City of Batavia FAST Team, Corfu, Attica, East Pembroke, Le Roy, Oakfield, Bethany, Darien, and the Office of Emergency Management. Barre was on standby for Elba. Wyoming County Correctional assisted at the scene.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, according to Alexander Chief Nathan Fix.

No animals were involved and no injuries were reported.

The location is Blumer Dairy.

Alexander cleared the scene at 9:10 a.m.

Photos submitted by Chief Nathan Fix/Alexander Fire.